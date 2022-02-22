Marshall Wace LLP Sells 178,135 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 178,135 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EchoStar by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth $639,000.

SATS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

