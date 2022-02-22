Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 75.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93,268 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. Amundi purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,551,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,254,000 after buying an additional 1,075,074 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth $20,968,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after buying an additional 193,638 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,736,000 after buying an additional 174,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $88.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.86 and its 200 day moving average is $98.74. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

