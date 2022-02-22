Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 7,677 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TENB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 17,896 shares in the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,743,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 752,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,135,000 after buying an additional 340,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $1,037,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,206 shares of company stock worth $6,201,200. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.45.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.89 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.83.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

