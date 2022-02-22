Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,186 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $16,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.
NYSE MMC opened at $152.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.98 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.91%.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile
Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.
