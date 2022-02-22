MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Up 5.7%

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)’s share price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.53. 3,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 155,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKTW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Get MarketWise alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 10,938 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $62,565.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.