Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MRO. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.65.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

NYSE:MRO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.87. 16,955,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,219,367. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.