Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MRO. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.65.
NYSE:MRO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.87. 16,955,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,219,367. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82.
In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
About Marathon Oil
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
