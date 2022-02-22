Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Shares of Manitowoc stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,738. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $609.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Manitowoc by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Manitowoc by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Manitowoc by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Manitowoc by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

