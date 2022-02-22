Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.
Shares of Manitowoc stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,738. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $609.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Manitowoc by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Manitowoc by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Manitowoc by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Manitowoc by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Manitowoc Company Profile
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
