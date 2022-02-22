Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $128 million-$131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.40 million.Mandiant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.360 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently commented on MNDT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mandiant from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.
MNDT stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.99. Mandiant has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61.
In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $1,453,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $912,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth $11,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,705,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,796,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mandiant
Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.
