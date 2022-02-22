Man Group plc Trims Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,271 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 367.6% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 261.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of HYD opened at $59.62 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $59.31 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.20.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.