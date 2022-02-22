Man Group plc Sells 4,857 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TYL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,412,000 after acquiring an additional 44,655 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,255,000 after acquiring an additional 272,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 879,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,501,000 after acquiring an additional 29,685 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,148,000 after acquiring an additional 17,098 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.96.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total value of $6,259,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.55, for a total transaction of $5,225,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,907 shares of company stock worth $15,578,974. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TYL opened at $411.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $484.61 and its 200-day moving average is $493.50. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.80 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

