Man Group plc Sells 4,085 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Man Group plc lessened its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 15.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,661,000 after buying an additional 222,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,603,000 after purchasing an additional 55,585 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 30.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,041,000 after purchasing an additional 208,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $148.26 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.50.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

