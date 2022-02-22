Man Group plc Raises Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Man Group plc increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,714 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FR opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.93. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 51.92%.

Several research firms have commented on FR. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.02.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

