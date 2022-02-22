Man Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 58.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 229,812 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 327,915 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 121,939 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,287 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 88,957 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 198,275 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GOLD. TD Securities increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.