Man Group plc Decreases Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in NVR by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NVR by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,673,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in NVR by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NVR by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in NVR by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,437.40.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,996.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,330.00 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5,473.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5,245.19.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $76.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

