Man Group plc Cuts Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Man Group plc lowered its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Terex were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Terex by 222.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,170,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,726,000 after purchasing an additional 26,934 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 771.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,731 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,100,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,044,000 after purchasing an additional 55,851 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEX opened at $41.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.65. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 18.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

