MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MMYT. Citigroup upped their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised MakeMyTrip from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MMYT opened at $26.17 on Monday. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.97 and a beta of 1.34.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 86,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after buying an additional 62,249 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 23,707 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 507.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, First Growth Investment Manager LP bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter worth $5,128,000. 40.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.