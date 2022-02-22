Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,688,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,645 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $350,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 46.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 14.6% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

NYSE MMP opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average of $47.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.