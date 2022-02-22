Macy’s (NYSE:M) Announces Earnings Results

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Macy’s updated its FY23 guidance to $4.13-$4.52 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.130-$4.520 EPS.

NYSE:M opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. Macy’s has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29.

Get Macy's alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Macy’s by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 341,243 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Macy’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Macy’s by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 206,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 57,084 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Macy’s by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 129,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 47,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Macy’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on M shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.