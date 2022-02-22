M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Stock Holdings Increased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in M.D.C. by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,797,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,178,000 after acquiring an additional 321,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in M.D.C. by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,863,000 after acquiring an additional 172,262 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 6.5% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,804,000 after acquiring an additional 98,345 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in M.D.C. by 32.0% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 765,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 185,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in M.D.C. by 93.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 361,931 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Several brokerages have commented on MDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

