Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues Earnings Results

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of LXFR stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.99. 1,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $443.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Luxfer by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 456.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 1,323.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

