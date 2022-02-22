Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Announces Earnings Results

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

LXFR stock remained flat at $$16.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. 701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $452.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Luxfer by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 456.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 1,323.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

