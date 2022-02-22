Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Lument Finance Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.400 EPS.

Lument Finance Trust stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,209. Lument Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $79.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.45.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on LFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lument Finance Trust stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Lument Finance Trust worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.