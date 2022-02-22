Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $5.47 on Tuesday, reaching $303.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,729. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.57.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

