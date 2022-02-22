LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) by 30.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 608,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,121 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $25,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,110,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,553,000 after purchasing an additional 555,694 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 926,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,339,000 after purchasing an additional 458,198 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,080,000 after purchasing an additional 227,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 513,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,765,000 after purchasing an additional 113,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 42,098 shares in the last quarter.

BATS CALF opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16.

