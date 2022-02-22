Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Increased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after buying an additional 1,177,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3,601.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 633,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $122,965,000 after buying an additional 616,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.74.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $218.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.91 and its 200-day moving average is $227.68. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

