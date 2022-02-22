LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Receives GBX 277.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 277.57 ($3.77).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMP. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.35) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, February 14th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.47) to GBX 283 ($3.85) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.81) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.15) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of LMP stock opened at GBX 256.64 ($3.49) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 270.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 262.80. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 204.80 ($2.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.91). The firm has a market cap of £2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.49.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

