Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Lowered by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 48.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.68.

NYSE:LMT opened at $386.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.37. The company has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $398.85.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

