Lobstex (LOBS) Market Capitalization Tops $832,827.77

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $832,827.77 and $160,689.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,190,069 coins and its circulating supply is 23,114,642 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

