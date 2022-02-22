LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LKQ. Barrington Research lowered LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,466,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.70.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morris Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in LKQ by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 68,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

