LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LKQ. Barrington Research lowered LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,466,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morris Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in LKQ by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 68,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About LKQ
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
