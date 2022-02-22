Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LAC shares. Piper Sandler raised Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, raised their price target on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAC stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.39. 3,219,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,703,486. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.49 and a beta of 1.22. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.