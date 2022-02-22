Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on LAC shares. Piper Sandler raised Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, raised their price target on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.