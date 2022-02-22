Liquity USD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.87 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002757 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a market cap of $724.80 million and approximately $6.87 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD is a coin. It was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

