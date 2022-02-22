Linde (OTCMKTS:LNAGF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Linde AG (OTCMKTS:LNAGF)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $218.00 and last traded at $218.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.00.

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division produces and distributes atmospheric gases oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; and hydrogen, acetylene, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, shielding gases, noble gases, and high-purity specialty gases for use in industry, commerce, science, and research sectors, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

