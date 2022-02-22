Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €10.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on shares of Leoni in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leoni presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €10.14 ($11.52).

ETR LEO opened at €10.72 ($12.18) on Friday. Leoni has a one year low of €8.19 ($9.31) and a one year high of €18.50 ($21.02). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 691.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

