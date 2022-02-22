Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $36.98

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.98 and last traded at $37.01, with a volume of 34423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.48.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $6,511,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 535,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,495 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

