Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 32,111 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,483,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 410.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,030,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lear by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,453,000 after buying an additional 70,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.40.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $171.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $144.77 and a 12 month high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. Lear’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

