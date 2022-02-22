Lattice Token Price Tops $0.49 (LTX)

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Lattice Token has a market capitalization of $14.18 million and $458,490.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lattice Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001354 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00043452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,510.07 or 0.06866290 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,544.06 or 0.99966024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00046564 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00049663 BTC.

Lattice Token Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lattice Token Coin Trading

