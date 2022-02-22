Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $60.70 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.60, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 10,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $626,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $3,876,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,833 shares of company stock worth $13,966,281. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

