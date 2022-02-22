Laffer Tengler Investments Purchases 425 Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) by 30.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in adidas were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in adidas in the third quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 78.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in adidas in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in adidas in the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in adidas in the second quarter worth approximately $514,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get adidas alerts:

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $129.84 on Tuesday. adidas AG has a one year low of $128.99 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADDYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.00.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADDYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY).

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.