Laffer Tengler Investments Has $230,000 Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 40.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,452,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.6% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 46,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 31.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.7% in the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

HDB stock opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.16 and a 200-day moving average of $71.11. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $61.35 and a 12-month high of $84.00.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

