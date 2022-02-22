Laffer Tengler Investments Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK)

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) by 59.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,623,000.

BATS:OILK opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $23.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average of $53.09.

