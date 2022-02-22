Laffer Tengler Investments Grows Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,814 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,197,000 after purchasing an additional 590,608 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,730 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,170,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $123.65 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.30 and a 200 day moving average of $116.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $12,511,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $788,340.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,818 shares of company stock valued at $70,026,903. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANET. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $122.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

