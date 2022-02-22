Laffer Tengler Investments Boosts Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 63.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 165.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 231.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter valued at $279,000.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.66. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $64.91.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.