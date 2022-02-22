Laffer Tengler Investments Boosts Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.29.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,712 shares of company stock worth $2,233,087 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $420.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $418.42 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.81.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

