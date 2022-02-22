Laffer Tengler Investments Acquires Shares of 21,000 Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 148,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after acquiring an additional 178,072 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,934,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,870 shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,791,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director James Michael Mcguire acquired 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $100,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,508 shares of company stock worth $162,881. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $334.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $15.94.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 473.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.