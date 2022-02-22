Laffer Tengler Investments Acquires 2,463 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVR. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 303.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $27.49.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

