La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are La-Z-Boy and England. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes the stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and the independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for Kincaid and England. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LZB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

LZB stock opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.76. La-Z-Boy has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.00.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,553,073.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $967,093.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,602. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

