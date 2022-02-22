Krensavage Asset Management LLC Has $6.01 Million Stock Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,773 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36,969 shares during the period. Eagle Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.9% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EGRX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 226.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 120,473 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $4,063,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,762 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after buying an additional 60,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 109,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 54,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGRX traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.97. 1,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,709. The company has a market cap of $619.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.63 and a beta of 0.67. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41.

EGRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

