Kozak & Associates Inc. Takes $94,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 754,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,583,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,030 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 94,052 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.76.

NYSE:KEY opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.66%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

