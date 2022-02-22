Kozak & Associates Inc. Takes $76,000 Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Amundi bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Tower by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Tower by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,173,000 after acquiring an additional 402,767 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in American Tower by 130.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 696,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,412,000 after acquiring an additional 393,767 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 19.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,430,000 after purchasing an additional 332,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $227.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.41. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.40.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.