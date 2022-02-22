Kozak & Associates Inc. Takes $123,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after purchasing an additional 99,820 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,225,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines stock opened at $123.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.23. The stock has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

